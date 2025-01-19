Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 18.02 °C, check weather forecast for January 19, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on January 19, 2025, is 22.04 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.02 °C and 24.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 73% and the wind speed is 73 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:14 PM. Bangalore weather update on January 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 20, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.4 °C and 29.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 33%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 86.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 20, 2025 22.04 Light rain January 21, 2025 26.73 Scattered clouds January 22, 2025 26.82 Broken clouds January 23, 2025 26.39 Sky is clear January 24, 2025 26.45 Broken clouds January 25, 2025 25.46 Overcast clouds January 26, 2025 27.07 Broken clouds



Weather in other cities on January 19, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.03 °C Few clouds Kolkata 22.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.13 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 22.04 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.21 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.07 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.93 °C Scattered clouds



