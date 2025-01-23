Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.18 °C, check weather forecast for January 23, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on January 23, 2025 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on January 23, 2025, is 26.37 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.18 °C and 28.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:16 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, January 24, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.03 °C and 28.15 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 29%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 149.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 24, 2025
|26.37
|Scattered clouds
|January 25, 2025
|25.65
|Scattered clouds
|January 26, 2025
|26.57
|Few clouds
|January 27, 2025
|28.02
|Scattered clouds
|January 28, 2025
|28.05
|Broken clouds
|January 29, 2025
|27.28
|Few clouds
|January 30, 2025
|27.26
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on January 23, 2025
