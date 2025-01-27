Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 14.79 °C, check weather forecast for January 27, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on January 27, 2025, is 26.1 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.79 °C and 29.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 22% and the wind speed is 22 km/h. The sun rose at 06:46 AM and will set at 06:18 PM. Bangalore weather update on January 27, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.29 °C and 29.31 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 150.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 28, 2025 26.10 Broken clouds January 29, 2025 26.44 Overcast clouds January 30, 2025 24.98 Overcast clouds January 31, 2025 26.75 Few clouds February 1, 2025 26.96 Broken clouds February 2, 2025 26.68 Overcast clouds February 3, 2025 27.86 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 27, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 27.14 °C Few clouds Kolkata 20.64 °C Sky is clear Chennai 25.8 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 23.84 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 26.78 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 27.15 °C Sky is clear Delhi 19.71 °C Sky is clear



