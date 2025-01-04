Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 4, 2025

The temperature in Bangalore today, on January 4, 2025, is 21.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.04 °C and 25.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:05 PM. Bangalore weather update on January 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 5, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.87 °C and 25.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 5, 2025 21.53 Few clouds January 6, 2025 23.14 Broken clouds January 7, 2025 23.98 Broken clouds January 8, 2025 24.96 Broken clouds January 9, 2025 25.14 Scattered clouds January 10, 2025 24.37 Few clouds January 11, 2025 23.90 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 4, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.86 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 19.06 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 24.84 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 21.53 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.52 °C Scattered clouds Ahmedabad 25.32 °C Sky is clear Delhi 20.05 °C Few clouds



