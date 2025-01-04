Menu Explore
Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for January 4, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 04, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on January 4, 2025 here.

The temperature in Bangalore today, on January 4, 2025, is 21.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 14.04 °C and 25.57 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 47% and the wind speed is 47 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 06:05 PM.

Bangalore weather update on January 04, 2025
Bangalore weather update on January 04, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 5, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 13.87 °C and 25.51 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 5, 202521.53Few clouds
January 6, 202523.14Broken clouds
January 7, 202523.98Broken clouds
January 8, 202524.96Broken clouds
January 9, 202525.14Scattered clouds
January 10, 202524.37Few clouds
January 11, 202523.90Overcast clouds


Weather in other cities on January 4, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai25.86 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata19.06 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai24.84 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru21.53 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad24.52 °C Scattered clouds
Ahmedabad25.32 °C Sky is clear
Delhi20.05 °C Few clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Follow Us On