Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.01 °C, check weather forecast for June 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 18, 2024 26.08 °C Moderate rain June 19, 2024 27.7 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 27.5 °C Light rain June 21, 2024 25.91 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 25.12 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 20.82 °C Moderate rain June 24, 2024 22.92 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.39 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.66 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 27.95 °C Light rain Hyderabad 33.39 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.77 °C Light rain Delhi 44.61 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on June 17, 2024, is 27.95 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.01 °C and 30.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 52% and the wind speed is 52 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.05 °C and 29.7 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 63%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

