Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.28 °C, check weather forecast for June 19, 2024
Jun 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on June 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on June 19, 2024, is 28.47 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.28 °C and 31.44 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 05:54 AM and will set at 06:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.29 °C and 29.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 54%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 19, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 20, 2024
|26.57 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 21, 2024
|26.22 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|27.24 °C
|Light rain
|June 23, 2024
|25.14 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 24, 2024
|24.84 °C
|Light rain
|June 25, 2024
|26.5 °C
|Light rain
|June 26, 2024
|22.29 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.92 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Chennai
|34.96 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.47 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.97 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.88 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|40.97 °C
|Light rain
