Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.81 °C, check weather forecast for March 22, 2025

Mar 22, 2025 07:01 AM IST
Mar 22, 2025 07:01 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on March 22, 2025 here.

The temperature in Bangalore today, on March 22, 2025, is 30.36 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.81 °C and 33.19 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 38% and the wind speed is 38 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:30 PM.

Bangalore weather update on March 22, 2025
Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 23, 2025, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.94 °C and 30.95 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 43%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.81 °C and 33.19 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 55.0, indicating fine air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
March 23, 202530.36Moderate rain
March 24, 202529.69Moderate rain
March 25, 202529.42Light rain
March 26, 202529.98Light rain
March 27, 202530.45Light rain
March 28, 202530.21Light rain
March 29, 202531.88Scattered clouds


Weather in other cities on March 22, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai27.9 °C Few clouds
Kolkata27.72 °C Light rain
Chennai29.96 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru30.36 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad29.89 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad31.62 °C Sky is clear
Delhi28.31 °C Sky is clear


This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

