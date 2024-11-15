Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.27 °C, check weather forecast for November 15, 2024
Nov 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on November 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on November 15, 2024, is 24.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.27 °C and 25.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 72% and the wind speed is 72 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 16, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.77 °C and 25.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 62%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 22.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 15, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 16, 2024
|25.83 °C
|Light rain
|November 17, 2024
|25.47 °C
|Overcast clouds
|November 18, 2024
|24.96 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 19, 2024
|24.48 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 20, 2024
|24.1 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 21, 2024
|24.77 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 22, 2024
|25.02 °C
|Scattered clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
