Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for November 29, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 30, 2024 18.62 °C Light rain December 1, 2024 21.96 °C Light rain December 2, 2024 25.74 °C Light rain December 3, 2024 20.69 °C Light rain December 4, 2024 25.23 °C Light rain December 5, 2024 25.46 °C Light rain December 6, 2024 25.57 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 25.56 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 25.21 °C Broken clouds Chennai 22.42 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 21.91 °C Light rain Hyderabad 23.9 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 25.78 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.5 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on November 29, 2024, is 21.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.53 °C and 21.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 05:50 PM.Tomorrow, on Saturday, November 30, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.03 °C and 19.48 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 92%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Bangalore today stands at 172.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 29, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

