Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 15, 2024 21.07 °C Moderate rain October 16, 2024 21.89 °C Heavy intensity rain October 17, 2024 20.65 °C Moderate rain October 18, 2024 21.02 °C Moderate rain October 19, 2024 23.16 °C Moderate rain October 20, 2024 24.11 °C Moderate rain October 21, 2024 26.46 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.55 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 30.48 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.13 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 20.03 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 27.27 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.51 °C Light rain Delhi 33.88 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bangalore today, on October 14, 2024, is 20.25 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.39 °C and 22.6 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 88% and the wind speed is 88 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 06:01 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.08 °C and 21.66 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 92%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 49.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 14, 2024

