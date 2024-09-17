Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.52 °C, check weather forecast for September 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 18, 2024 27.3 °C Scattered clouds September 19, 2024 27.8 °C Scattered clouds September 20, 2024 26.41 °C Overcast clouds September 21, 2024 27.75 °C Scattered clouds September 22, 2024 27.26 °C Light rain September 23, 2024 26.65 °C Overcast clouds September 24, 2024 24.84 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 26.77 °C Light rain Kolkata 30.18 °C Broken clouds Chennai 33.34 °C Light rain Bengaluru 26.09 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.15 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 29.8 °C Few clouds Delhi 30.4 °C Broken clouds

The temperature in Bangalore today, on September 17, 2024, is 26.09 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.52 °C and 29.08 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 58% and the wind speed is 58 km/h. The sun rose at 06:08 AM and will set at 06:19 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.7 °C and 29.23 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 11.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

