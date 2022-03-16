Bengaluru Auto-driver murdered after a bar fight
- Manjunath, an auto driver, was reportedly bludgeoned to death by two people with a cement brick in the early hours of Tuesday after a bar fight.
Manjunath, a resident of Doopanahalli in Domlur, was killed by two people on Tuesday after being hit on the head with a hollow cement brick near East Bengaluru’s Kodihalli junction, police told a news website.
The accused S. Madhusudan (29) and Yatish Gowda (25), fled the scene, but were arrested by the Jeevan Bhima nagar police by Tuesday afternoon. According to investigations, Manjunath had been to a bar in Doopanahalli on Monday night and partied until the bar closed.
Manjunath had allegedly had a scuffle with the two accused in the bar and was stopped by the staff, after which he went to sit in his auto and spoke obscenely in his intoxicated state.
The accused, who had moved to Bengaluru a few years ago in search for employment, then assaulted Manjunath with a stick and an iron rod they found on the road.
According to a news website, they also chased him for about 500 metres to the Kodihalli junction, where they beat him with the iron rod and tube lights and later bludgeoned him to death. The victim, who suffered severe injuries to his head, face and neck, died on the spot.
-
Delhiwale: Not just a hot air balloon
Chhote Lal has been into this street hawking business since 1978. Naturally, he is recognised in Old Delhi as a balloon seller. Not many people are aware of his other mode of living. That aspect of his career was revealed to his long-time patrons on a recent evening when he was sighted, after a prolonged absence, with his arm bandaged from wrist to shoulder. “I fell from my horse,” he says, here in Mohalla Qabristan.
-
Bombay high court denies Nawab Malik release in money laundering case
After he was arrested by the central last month under provisions of PMLA, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had filed a habeas corpus plea in the HC, claiming that his arrest and the consequent remands were illegal.
-
Plea in SC against hijab ban; petitioners threaten boycott
The appeal was filed by Niba Naaz, a pre-university (classes 11 and 12) student, through advocate Anas Tanwir. Naaz was one of the students who had sought to intervene in the pending petitions before the high court.
-
Decoding the Karnataka high court ruling on hijab
Highlighting the limits on religious rights, the bench also banked upon the Supreme Court’s 2018 judgment in the Sabrimala case to flag that the right to the freedom of religion is not absolute and that the State is empowered to make laws in religious matters, not confined to public order, morality and health.
-
Upgrade tech to combat crime on regular basis: LG tells Delhi police
An officer, who was present at the meeting, said Delhi LG Anil Baijal appreciated the recently started e-Chittha (e-roster) system adopted by all 178 police stations. The LG also reviewed the status of ‘Use of Technology in Policing’, along with Commissioner of Police (CP) Delhi, Additional chief secretary (Home) and other senior officers.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics