BBMP unveils 12,371 cr budget, ‘Brand Bengaluru’ gets lion’s share

The civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Thursday unveiled a ₹12,371.63 crore budget for the financial year 2024-25, of which a lion’s share of ₹1,580 crore was allotted to enhance ‘Brand Bengaluru’. The BBMP’s budget presentation, which marks the fourth consecutive year without an elected council, was helmed by special commissioner (finance) Shivanand H Kalakeri. (HT)

The BBMP’s budget presentation, which marks the fourth consecutive year without an elected council, was helmed by special commissioner (finance) Shivanand H Kalakeri.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

This year’s budget has focused on the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ project, a vision spearheaded by deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. This initiative is divided into eight categories such as ‘Sugama Sanchara Bengaluru’ (Easy mobility Bengaluru), Clean Bengaluru, Green Bengaluru, Healthy Bengaluru, Education Bengaluru, Tech Bengaluru, Vibrant Bengaluru and Water Security Bengaluru.

Kalakeri said, “In 2024-25, the BBMP receipts from its own resources including opening balance will be ₹8,294.04 crore, while the central and state government grants will be ₹4,077.59 crore. The total receipts amounts to ₹12,371.63 crore. The total expenditure is ₹12,369.46 crore. The surplus budget will be ₹2.17 crore.”

“With the Brand Bengaluru initiative, we want to lay a new road map for the overall development of Namma Bengaluru,” he said.

Among the key components of the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ project are initiatives aimed at enhancing mobility within the city. “The Bengaluru City Comprehensive Mobility Plan (BCCMP) has been initiated to address long-term transportation challenges. Under this plan, expert consultants have been engaged to formulate detailed project reports for various road projects..,” the budget said.

“Additionally, to alleviate congestion leading to Kempegowda international airport, the BBMP has proposed the development of two alternative routes. These projects aim to acquire and develop land for alternate routes from Bellary Road (Sadahalli Gate) via Beguru and another route from Satanur Meesaganahalli,” mentioned the budget.

Kalkeri added, “The budget also highlights investments in road infrastructure to enhance connectivity and ease traffic flow. Over the next three years, ₹ 600 crore will be allocated for the construction of road lanes catering to light vehicular traffic and cycle lanes alongside storm water drains. A substantial allocation of ₹300 crore has been set aside to facilitate the white-topping of approximately 145 km of roads, with funding sourced from both the government of Karnataka and BBMP’s internal resources.”

Reacting to the allocations, former Bengaluru mayor and BJP leader Padmanabha Reddy termed the budget as “zero developmental budget”. Reddy said “The BBMP budget is just reiterating what Congress government has been saying since they came into power. There is nothing new in the budget. Waste management, providing drinking water, proper sewage system and other basic amenities are the duties of BBMP. It is sad to see BBMP officials present budget which is non-developmental, but vote polarising strategy.”

Expressing his “disappointment” with the budget, former JD(S) corporator Prakash C said: “This government has emptied the treasury with the guarantees. State government itself claims it has no money. This is a pauper budget. State government and BBMP both are bankrupt. They have increased the property taxes and are squeezing money from public.”

Civic expert V Ravichandar meanwhile said, “It is arguably the most detailed articulation of intent in a BBMP budget. The digitisation of property records, tech enabling and emphasis on property tax revenues will aid in BBMP getting more self-sufficient. Finally key lies in implementation.”

Cubbon Park Walklers Association President Umesh K said, “They are saying they will plant two lakh saplings across the city. But where are they planting... Whatever the officials say in the budget is not gospel truth. These initiatives are only on the paper and nothing will be implemented. If they are serious about planting trees, they must disclose detailed information. If not, we don’t believe this.”