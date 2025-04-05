Bengaluru airport clocks record 41 million passengers, crosses 5 lakh MT cargo milestone in FY25

Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru recorded a sharp rise in passenger and cargo movement during the financial year 2024–25 (FY25), crossing 41.88 million passengers and 5 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of cargo for the first time in its history. Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the country.

The airport saw an 11.6% increase in overall passenger traffic compared to FY24, which had logged 37.53 million travellers. Domestic flyers made up the bulk of this growth, accounting for 36.05 million passengers—a 10% jump from the previous year. International passenger traffic witnessed a robust 25% surge, with 5.83 million people flying in and out of the city.

This rise in international footfalls is reportedly powered by IndiGo’s expanding global operations, additional daily flights to London Heathrow, and ramped-up services from several overseas carriers such as Cathay Pacific, KLM, Japan Airlines, and Qantas.

KIA continued to reinforce its status as a major aviation hub in South India, offering direct flights to 76 domestic and 33 international destinations. With Hanoi joining the network in May 2025, the number of global destinations served will rise to 34. For the past four months, the airport has held the third spot among India’s busiest airports for international traffic.

Cargo transactions on raise too

In terms of cargo, KIA achieved a significant feat by handling 502,480 MT in FY25—crossing the 5 lakh MT mark for the first time. This reflects a 14% year-on-year increase, underlining the airport’s growing role as a logistics nerve centre for both domestic and international freight.

International cargo volumes saw the highest jump, increasing by 21% to reach 321,418 MT, while domestic cargo registered a 4% growth, touching 181,062 MT.

For the fourth year in a row, KIA retained its title as the country’s leading airport for perishable exports. It played a pivotal role in bolstering agricultural exports—particularly mangoes and coriander—while also seeing significant movement of pharmaceuticals, ready-made garments, and industrial equipment.

Supported by 12 dedicated freighter airlines, the airport maintained strong connectivity to key global trade hubs. Major export destinations included Singapore, London, Frankfurt, Chicago, and Muscat, while imports primarily arrived from Shenzhen, Singapore, Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Frankfurt.

KIA’s operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), is planning further expansion to meet growing demand. With an investment plan of over ₹17,000 crore over the next five years, the airport is scaling up its infrastructure across airside, landside, and terminal areas to enhance capacity and cement its role as a vital gateway to South and Central India.