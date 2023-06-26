Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru airport launches a new app called BLR Pulse for passengers

Bengaluru airport launches a new app called BLR Pulse for passengers

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jun 26, 2023 04:42 PM IST

The app is expected to be a great help those last-minute flyers to navigate through multiple gates and board their flight on time.

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has launched a new app called BLR Pulse on Monday to provide hassle free experience to the commuters at Kempegowda International Airport. The app is made available for both android and iPhone users.

Bengaluru airport launches a new app called BLR Pulse for passengers(Bengaluruairport.com)
Through the BLR Pulse app, people can monitor real time flight updates, book a table at restaurants inside the airport, connect WiFi, gather information on check in gates and even track the flights which are delayed. It also has an information about discounts at F&B outlets inside the terminals. The authorities of Bengaluru airport tweeted, “Your personalised travel buddy is just a tap away. BLR Pulse–the App that offers a new way of experiencing #BLRAirport. Anything you need for your journey from flight information, queue wait time to store locations is available on BLR Pulse.” The app is expected to be a great help those last-minute flyers to navigate through multiple gates and board their flight on time.

In December last year, Bengaluru airport authorities had launched Metaverse experience at new terminal 2. The 3D interface helped passengers to check into flights, navigate through terminals and shop. In June last year, a total of 10 robots were deployed at the Kempegowda International Airport in the month which are driven by artificial intelligence assistance. These robots are also capable of escorting passengers in the airport, based on the request.

