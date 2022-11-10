Bengaluru airport saw 16 million footfalls between April-October. Details here

The Kempegowda International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the country with thousands of passengers travelling from and to the tech capital everyday. The management of Bengaluru airport announced that around 16.75 million passengers travelled through Bengaluru airport between April and October.

According to the data released by the airport management, out of 16.75 million passengers, 2.1 million passengers travelled through international air services and 14.74 million passengers travelled through domestic services.

On October 9, Bengaluru airport saw 97, 040 people taking both domestic and international flights and it turned out to be the busiest day for Bengaluru airport between April and October.

Out of all domestic travelers, 44% passengers travelled between Bengaluru – Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Cochin and Pune. Out of all international travelers, 54% passengers travelled between Bengaluru – Dubai, Doha, Singapore, Frankfurt and Bangkok.

The latest terminal 2 which is going to be inaugurated on Thursday is expected to serve around 25 million people every year. According to media reports, international operations will also begin at terminal 2 in the year 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the new terminal on Thursday. He will also be inaugurating the 108 feet Kempegowda statue in Bengaluru airport on the same day. It has been named as the ‘statue of prosperity’

