Bengaluru auto driver’s loyal dog Jackie travels everywhere with him, internet in awe

A heartwarming moment from Bengaluru has taken over the internet after a resident shared a photo of an auto driver traveling with his pet dog, Jackie. Jackie rides along with his master in the auto.(X/@damnyanti)

The dog, who has been with the driver since he was just four days old, now accompanies him everywhere in his auto, making for an adorable and unique sight on the city’s roads.

Sharing the image on X (formerly Twitter), the user wrote, “My auto wale bhaiyya has his dog (name is Jackie) with him in the auto; this kid has been with him from when he was 4 days old and now they travel together everywhere. Does this call for a Peak Bangalore moment?”

Check out her post here:

The post quickly gained traction, with users sharing their reactions and personal experiences. One user even recalled taking a ride in the same auto weeks ago and meeting Jackie, saying, “Wow, I've been in this auto too 3ish weeks back, I met Jackie too.”

Others appreciated the bond between the driver and his furry companion, with one commenting, “Peak Humanity moment... Saw a similar example in Kota, where a very elderly Bicycle Mechanic uncle adopted a Puppy even though he didn't even have a shop of his own.”

In true Bengaluru style, some users added a humorous spin to the story. One quipped, "Peak Bangalore would be the dog collecting payment through the QR code embedded in his body."

The post has amassed over 35,000 views, more than 1,800 likes, and hundreds of shares and comments.

