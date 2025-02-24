After a decade-long struggle, Bengaluru layout finally gets water supply approval: Report

After more than a decade of struggle, 300 families in Bangalore City Cooperative Housing Society Layout (BCCHSL) found a ray of hope as water supply works finally commenced on Saturday. Yeshwanthpur MLA ST Somashekar inaugurated the laying of water supply pipelines.

According to a Bangalore Mirror report, the residents, who have long fought for basic amenities like drinking water, are now optimistic about receiving supplies similar to neighboring layouts.

Led by BCCHSL Welfare Association Secretary Dharmendra P, residents had to approach the High Court and Supreme Court to resolve legal hurdles related to their layout, the report added.

(Also Read: Belagavi language dispute: Minister Ramalinga Reddy visits assaulted bus conductor)

Although the layout was approved by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) in 2001, it remained outside Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) jurisdiction due to legal disputes between landowners and the housing society.

As per the publication, Yeshwanthpur MLA ST Somashekar inaugurated the laying of water supply pipelines, with Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) engineers in attendance.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man wins legal battle against health insurer, secures ₹71,000 claim and premium refund: Report)

High Court ruling

Out of 1,500 site owners, only 300 have constructed houses, largely due to the lack of basic infrastructure, the reported added. The Karnataka High Court, in its January 30 ruling, directed BWSSB to proceed with water supply provisions as per an affidavit filed by BWSSB Chief Engineer (Project) KN Rajiv.

The affidavit, submitted on January 27, stated that the government had approved a ₹208.45 crore project to provide water to 110 BBMP villages under Phase II. BWSSB will collect ₹60 per sq ft from site owners to finance the project. Residents now hope for swift implementation, bringing an end to their prolonged battle for basic amenities.

(Also Read: Bengaluru civic body bans animal slaughter and meat sale on Maha Shivaratri)