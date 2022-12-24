'Bengaluru, be aware of drunk driving,' cops warn ahead of New Year celebrations

Ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations, Bengaluru traffic police warned residents not to indulge in drunk driving. The cops have also announced frequent checks across all major locations in Bengaluru till January 1.

Bengaluru’s new traffic commissioner MA Saleem said that a total of 146 drunk driving cases were registered in Bengaluru on Friday night. He tweeted, “On the night of 23 December 2022, Bengaluru traffic police conducted a special drive against drunk driving and booked 146 cases against drivers driving under the influence of alcohol. This drive will continue to prevent road traffic accidents.”

In an announcement, Bengaluru traffic police said that it is their responsibility to prevent deaths due to road accidents. A statement from the traffic police on Saturday read, “Analysing the causes of the increasing number of fatal accidents in the city, there is a need to effectively curb this as the chances of accidents are significantly high due to drunk driving. Preventing accidents and maintaining the safety of road users is the basic duty of the traffic police and is our first priority. Hence, we are committed to prevent accidents in the city.”

Bengaluru is expected to witness grand new year parties across the city and traffic police are gearing up to monitor traffic throughout Bengaluru on new year's night

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON