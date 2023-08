Bengaluru braces for power cuts in multiple areas amidst maintenance projects

Bengaluru city is set to see some more power cuts in many areas today and tomorrow, i.e., Thursday and Friday in the midst of several projects being undertaken by both the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company's (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). The Karnataka capital faces scheduled power shutdowns often. (HT PHOTO)

These works include reconductoring, jungle cutting, and other maintenance-related projects.

Here is a day-by-day list of areas that are likely to witness outages:

August 10, Thursday

JP Nagar 1st Phase, 14th Cross, Salarpuria Apartment, Nagarjuna Apartment, Puttenahalli Area, Jayanagara 8th Block, Jayanagara 5th Block, Jayangara 7th Block , ITI Layout, SBI Colony, Near R V Dental, College Surroundings, 24th Main, Behind Lic Office , Lic Colony, K R Layout, Venkatadri Layout, Jp Nagar 5th Phase, Sai Nursary Road, Jp Nagar 6th Phase, 15th Cross, 16th & 12th Cross, Adarsha Residency Apartment, Adarsha Garden, Sindhura Convention Hall, J P Nagar 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 6th Phases, Bannerghatta Road, K R Layout 15th Cross, Rose Garden, Sarakki Garden, Jp Nagar 1st Phase, Sarakki Gate, Sbi Colony, Sangam Circle 47th Cross, Jayanagar 8th Block, Arya Nagar, Jayanagar 4th & 5th Block, Ksit College, 8th Block Anjanapura, Weavers Colony, Purvankara Apartment, Addagal, Rayalapadu, Gownipalli, Srs Davanagere, Hadadi, Tholahunase, Kukkuwada, Yallamma, Belevanuru, Naganuru, Jarikatte, Turchaghatta, Shamanuru, Saraswathi, Attigere, Taralabalu, S S Hi-tech, Vivekananda, K. D. Kote, Bhoganahalli, Chitranayakanahalli, Basapura, Thappagondanahalli, Ghataparthi, Yadalaghatte, Chikkaullarthi, Janammanahalli, Gudihalli, Renukapura, Baspura, Kasavigondanahalli, Thappagondnahalli, Kodihatti, Obalapura, Vidyanagara, Pathappanagudi, Thippareddyhalli, Chikkabadihalli, Doddabadihalli, Bommasamudra, Kenchavernahalli, Kasrurthimmnahalli, Meerasabhihally, Vidupankunte, Devaramarikunte, Chowluru Vaderahalli, Suranahalli, Gomberahalli, Harvigondanahalli, Mathsamudrahalla, Godanahalli, Nagagondanahalli, C. N. Halli, Dyvaranahalli, V. V. Pura, Bharamsagar, Karikere, Rangavanahally, Durgavara, Kerehindlahatty, Doddaullarthi, Yadalaghatta, Kaluvehalli, Kyathagondanahalli, Gowdarahatti, Janammanahlli, Vijayapura Gate, Gopanahally, Kammathmarikunte, Somagudduchikkenahally, Kurumaradi, Malligere, Jammankaple, Sanikere, Ganjigunte, Chigathanahally, Hiremadhure, Chikkenahally Gomalayalghatta Gollarhatti, Malligerekurumaradi, Sondekere, Palavanahally, Giddobenahally, Dasarightta, Rangapura, Basavapura, Cheluru, Hosakere, Hagalawadi, Nandihalli, Shakambari Nagara, Pipe Line Road, Ragavendra Swamy Matta, Amruthnagara, S P Thota, Vaddarapalya, Kembathahalli, Horamavu, Lingarajpuram, Hennur, Hoysalanagar, Nri Layout, D J Halli, Subbaiyanpalaya, Hrbr Layout 1st Block, Afnhb, Baldwin School, Kammanahalli Main Road, Ombr Layout, Babusabpalya, Dodda Gubbi, Canopy Apartments, Pillareddy Nagar, Doctors Layout, Bilishivale, Banjara Layout, Manjunathanagar, Bagalagunte, Defence Colony, M S Ramaiah Layout, Dasarahalli, Vijayalakshmi Layout, Anchepalya and Sidedahalli.

August 11, Friday

Apmc A, B, C And D Block, Shiva Bank Bharath Colony, Shekrappa Nagara, K B Nagara, Goshala, Rudrappa Rice Mill, Mahindra Show Room, B T Layout, K R Road, Imam Nagara, Arli Mara Circle, Maganahalli Road, Bethur Road, Kabbala G P, Addagal, Rayalapadu, Gownipalli, Channagiri, Ajjihalli, Honnebagi, Mudigere, Haronahalli, A. B. Hatti, Mavinahole, M Kavalu, Narashettihalli, Akalakatte, K H B, Billahalli, Garaga, Trishul, Jayanagara, Ejukola, Nijalingappa, Maganagara Palike, Durgambhika, E S I, Obajjihalli, Thandaga, Hulikal, Somehalli, Bydarakodehalli, Banasandra, Kodihalli, Doddapete, Manjunathnagr, Kalkere, Eralgere, Singdahalli, Barsidhalli, Kathrikhehal, Katakinkere, Alenahalli, Halkurike and Dlf Apartment.