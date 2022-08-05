Bengaluru car owner takes jibe on potholes with this witty sticker
- Many Twitter users have tagged the social media handles of BBMP to the picture and asked them to fix the potholes to avoid the jibes
Bengaluru roads have not always been friendly to drivers in the city and they often express their distress with witty stickers on their cars. Recently, a car sticker has drawn sarcasm over the condition of Bengaluru roads and it took the internet by storm.
In a picture shared by a Twitter user, a car was seen with a sticker behind that reads: “Not drunk. Just avoiding potholes.” The user named Vinod Jacob shared the picture and wrote: “This is the ultimate, nailed it(Sic)”
Many Twitter users have tagged the social media handles of BBMP to the picture and asked them to fix the potholes to avoid the jibes. Bengaluru has been battling with potholes for a while and recent heavy rains that lashed the city have only worsened the situation.
Earlier, the video of a 10-year-old pothole in Kanakapura road of Bengaluru had gone viral on social media. Apart from that, in July, Anjanpura road of Bengaluru saw a man dressed up as Yamaraja accompanying the commuters who were travelling on the road. The viral protest was said to be a symbolic message to the officials telling them how potholed roads have become deathbeds in the city. A video of 40 potholes in a 200-metre road at Spice Garden Layout in Marathahalli went viral too in July.
-
In Navi Mumbai, realty projects worth ₹5,000Cr to inch ahead; 3,500 buildings awaiting redevelopment to benefit
Following the Airports Authority of India's decision to relax the earlier cap imposed on the elevation levels of city buildings in Navi Mumbai, the realty projects worth ₹5,000Cr will now get clearance along with mega development plans of another ₹5,000Cr on the open plots across the city, as per the estimates of CIDCO. Buildings in the city, as per the revised guidelines, can now go up to 160.1m (48 to 50 floors).
-
Land surface temperature increases by 5 degrees over 20 years in SoBo
Mumbai With the world's temperature increasing continuously for the last 150 years, the densely-populated coastal city of Mumbai has not been spared. Land surface temperature (LST) in south Mumbai became warmer by 5 degrees Celsius (C) between 2000 and 2020, according to a new study led by researchers at the National Environmental Engineering Institute.
-
Kejriwal urges Delhiites to sing national anthem holding Tricolour on August 14
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday appealed to residents of the national capital to celebrate the country's 75th anniversary of Independence by hoisting the Tricolour at their homes and singing the national anthem at 5pm on August 14. Preparations were underway across the country to mark the 75th year of Independence. Earlier in the day, in Jammu's Poonch district, school children undertook a Tricolour rally on the third occasion of Article 370 abrogation.
-
As students demand roll back of hike, IIT-B reduces mess fee
Mumbai A day before postgraduate students of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-B) plan to start their hunger strike against a recently introduced fee hike, the administration announced a reduction in semester mess advance (SMA) fee. The administration has also allowed students to pay the SMA fees in two instalments. This agitation started in early July, when the IIT-B administration first proposed a fee hike of nearly 35% for all their postgraduate programmes.
-
From dumping ground to vegetables and fruits garden, Seawoods residents do a makeover
What started off as an initiative by two to three residents has now become a mission for a majority of the people in Seawoods Sector 50E and even beyond. A patch of land, parallel to the Uran Kharkopar railway line was once a debris dumping site. The residents, all professionals from varied fields, have now converted the entire stretch into a green patch by planting 4,000 trees.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics