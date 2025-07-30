Bengaluru civic body's online initiative to convert B khata properties to be launched in 2 weeks: Report

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is rolling out a new online facility for property owners who wish to upgrade their B Khata properties to A Khata. This move follows the state government’s decision to begin regularising B Khata lands, making it easier for individuals to complete the process from home and removing the need to physically visit government offices. The new digital service by BBMP allows property owners to upgrade B Khata to A Khata without visiting government offices.(Wiki Commons )

This new system focuses exclusively on the land aspect; buildings that are illegal do not qualify for this regularisation, as their fate is linked to the Akarma Sakrama scheme, which remains suspended due to a Supreme Court stay.

According to BBMP Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, the digital service will be operational within the next two weeks, the Deccan Herald reported. Initially, only suitable revenue sites — land used for non-agricultural purposes but not yet fully documented — and certain plots in layouts lacking official approval will be considered under the fresh standard operating procedures. Issues relating to non-compliant buildings will be addressed later.

B Khata was implemented in 2009 to bring untaxed properties, especially those in informal or unapproved layouts, under the tax system, and currently covers around 700,000 properties in the city. In contrast, A Khata is reserved for properties that meet all legal requirements. B Khata typically applies to revenue sites up to 6,000sqft, unauthorized constructions, and sites in layouts not formally sanctioned.

As per the latest government order, only land-type B Khata properties — namely revenue plots and plots in non-approved layouts — are eligible for conversion in this online push. Any structures built in violation of building laws will remain ineligible for A Khata status at this time. The order outlines that B Khata will continue unless the owner opts for the conversion process, provided the site meets accessibility criteria and is free from illegal construction.

This step is expected to ease the burden on owners of properties previously classified as B Khata solely because the land was in an unapproved layout or was a revenue site, enabling them to obtain A Khata without the need to approach the deputy commissioner’s office for conversion to non-agricultural land.