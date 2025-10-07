Bengaluru college HOD booked for sexually harassing student after inviting her home

The Tilaknagar police have registered a case against the Head of the Department (HOD) of a private college in the city for allegedly sexually harassing a student after inviting her to his residence under the pretext of lunch. Tilaknagar police registered an FIR against the accused under charges of sexual harassment.

According to the complaint filed on Sunday, the accused, identified as Sanjeev Kumar Mondal, had called the victim, a Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) student, to his home on October 2, saying she would be joining him for lunch with his family.

When the student arrived, she found that Mondal was alone at home. The complaint states that he offered her refreshments, but she declined as she began to feel uncomfortable. The accused allegedly told her she was short on attendance and offered to “help her secure full marks,” before touching her inappropriately.

The student managed to leave after receiving a call from a friend, citing an emergency to exit the house. She later narrated the incident to her parents, who approached the college management and subsequently filed a police complaint.

Following the complaint, Tilaknagar police registered an FIR against the accused under charges of sexual harassment. Police said an investigation is underway.

