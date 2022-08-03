Bengaluru crime: 10 bikes worth ₹6 lakh recovered, youth held
- The recovered two-wheelers include scooters and even some expensive bikes. Police have shared images of the recovered bikes on social media.
A man was arrested in Bengaluru for stealing 10 wheelers worth ₹6 lakh in the city. at different police limits in the city. The bikes have been recovered and an investigation is underway.
Laxman B Nimbargi, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), West Bengaluru, took to social media and wrote “Kalasipalya Police have succeeded in seizing 10 motorcycles worth 6 lakhs and have detected 10 reported cases of vehicle theft @BlrCityPolice. Accused who had stolen 10 motorcycles in judicial custody(Sic)”
Earlier, Bengaluru police have also recovered 76 stolen two-wheeler vehicles and explained the chronology of such crimes. One of the top officials said that the stolen vehicles are used to peddle marijuana and later the robbers will sell them at a good price. He also alleged that teenagers and youth were seen recklessly wheeling these stolen two wheelers on busy Bengaluru roads for social media fame and followers. The cops have also placed all 76 stolen vehicles in the shape of a marijuana leaf and shared visuals on social media.
The Bengaluru Police has been recovering a huge number of two-wheelers from the accused after multiple operations. In mid-July, Mahalaxmi Layout cops arrested a two-wheeler thief and recovered 25 two-wheelers from a single accused. All 25 vehicles had the number plates of different states and not just Karnataka.
