Bengaluru crime watch: Drug peddlers, fraudsters and bike thieves caught
- More culprits in the net in Bengaluru and elsewhere on Wednesday in cases of inter-state drug peddling, bike theft and fraud using UPI payments.
In today's crime news from Bengaluru and Karnataka, police have nabbed suspects in connection with drug peddling, extortion and theft.
Drug bust: Begur, Bengaluru. August 3
Bengaluru's Begur Police have arrested two inter-state drug dealers, recovering around two kilograms of hashish oil from them. This stash is worth around ₹2 crore, CK Baba, the deputy commissioner of police of Bengaluru's south-east division said.
“Begur police have succeeded in arresting two inter-state drug dealers and seizing hashish oil worth around 2 crores weighing 2 kg 60 grams from the said accused,” he wrote on social media.
Extortion, cheating: Belagavi, Karnataka. August 3
Belagavi police have nabbed two suspects who are accused of cheating jewellery shop owners and extorting money from them. These two would visit gold shops to buy jewellery, and use UPI (Unified Payments Interface) fraud methods for payments, cheating owners of lakhs of rupees.
The Hukkeri police have recovered as much as 421 grams of gold jewellery worth ₹22.73 lakhs. The vehicle used for the crime has also been seized. The accused have scammed shop owners in eight separate cases, Belagavi's SP, IPS officer Dr Sanjeev M Patil said.
“Police have arrested 2 accused who were extorting money by going to gold shops and cheating them by paying money through UPI. 421 grams of gold jewellery worth ₹22.73 lakh & the vehicle used in the crime were seized from the accused in 8 separate extortion/fraud cases,” he wrote on Twitter.
Bike theft: Kalasipalya, Bengaluru. August 3
Kalasipalya police have furthered their drive against bike thieves, arresting one for stealing ten motorcycles and two-wheelers in 10 separate cases. All 10 bikes, worth ₹6 lakh were seized by police, while the accused was sent to judicial custody, IPS officer Laxman B Nimbargi, the DCP of Bengaluru's west division said.
Several bike theft cases have been busted off late by the Bengaluru police force.
