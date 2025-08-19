Bengaluru cylinder blast: Mother and daughter succumb to injuries, death toll rises to 3

The death toll from the domestic LPG cylinder explosion in south-eastern Bengaluru has risen to three, after a woman and her young daughter, who were undergoing treatment, succumbed to their injuries on Monday. A 10-year-old boy died and 12 persons were injured in the blast on Friday, police said. (PTI)

The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Kasturiamma, a domestic worker, and her 8-year-old daughter, Kayal. Both were residents of Tamil Nadu, police said, Indian Express reported.

The explosion occurred at Kasturiamma’s residence in Chinnayanpalya, Wilson Garden, around 8 am on August 15. Earlier, a 10-year-old boy named Mubarak had died and several others were injured in the blast.

The powerful explosion ripped through the densely packed residential area, damaging more than 16 houses, according to the report.

Kayal, who had sustained 35 per cent burns, died around 5 pm on Monday at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health. Her mother, who suffered 40 per cent burns, passed away at 8 pm the same evening at Victoria Hospital.

A police officer said Kasturiamma, while still under treatment, had told the police that she had turned off the gas cylinder before going to sleep. Authorities have now registered a case against the LPG company and are awaiting forensic reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO), who have collected evidence from the site.

The Adugodi police have booked the case under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 125 (endangering human life or personal safety through rash or negligent conduct) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the LPG firm.

Bengaluru’s illegal buildings make up 70%

A day after five people were killed in a tragic fire incident in Nagarathpete, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the site and instructed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials to carry out a comprehensive audit of buildings across Bengaluru that are structurally unsafe or constructed illegally.

Pointing to the severity of the issue, Shivakumar stated that nearly 70% of the city’s buildings are technically illegal. He added that in several newly developed BDA layouts, numerous structures have been built beyond the approved limits.

(With agency inputs)