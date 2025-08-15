Suspected cylinder blast in Bengaluru kills 8-year-old boy, injures six others

An eight-year-old boy was killed and six others were injured on Friday in a suspected LPG cylinder blast in a Sriram Colony house at Bengaluru’s Chinnayanapalya, police said. Bengaluru police suspect an LPG cylinder blast in the Chinnayanpalya area.

The deceased was identified as Mubarak. Those injured include Kasturamma (35), Sarasamma (50), Shabeerana Banu (35), Subramani (62), Sheikh Najeed Ullah (37), and eight-year-old Fatima.

Police said the blast took place inside Kasturamma’s residence, and Mubarak lived next door. “The intensity of the explosion brought down the walls and roof of the first floor, damaging more than eight houses in the vicinity,” an officer said.

They were taken to Sanjay Gandhi and Jayanagar hospitals for treatment. Kasturamma’s daughter, Kayal (8), is undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital’s burns ward.

“Police team from Adugodi police limits, who inspected the site, suspect an LPG cylinder blast, but residents say the sound and impact were unusually severe,” the officer said.

Police have cordoned off the area and called forensic teams to collect samples from the debris. “We are conducting a detailed investigation to determine the source and nature of the blast,” the officer added.