Fri, Aug 15, 2025
Suspected cylinder blast in Bengaluru kills 8-year-old boy, injures six others

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Updated on: Aug 15, 2025 11:54 am IST

The blast caused the roof and walls of the house’s first floor to collapse, while shockwaves damaged nearby homes.

An eight-year-old boy was killed and six others were injured on Friday in a suspected LPG cylinder blast in a Sriram Colony house at Bengaluru’s Chinnayanapalya, police said.

Bengaluru police suspect an LPG cylinder blast in the Chinnayanpalya area.
The deceased was identified as Mubarak. Those injured include Kasturamma (35), Sarasamma (50), Shabeerana Banu (35), Subramani (62), Sheikh Najeed Ullah (37), and eight-year-old Fatima.

Police said the blast took place inside Kasturamma’s residence, and Mubarak lived next door. “The intensity of the explosion brought down the walls and roof of the first floor, damaging more than eight houses in the vicinity,” an officer said.

They were taken to Sanjay Gandhi and Jayanagar hospitals for treatment. Kasturamma’s daughter, Kayal (8), is undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital’s burns ward.

“Police team from Adugodi police limits, who inspected the site, suspect an LPG cylinder blast, but residents say the sound and impact were unusually severe,” the officer said.

Police have cordoned off the area and called forensic teams to collect samples from the debris. “We are conducting a detailed investigation to determine the source and nature of the blast,” the officer added.

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Suspected cylinder blast in Bengaluru kills 8-year-old boy, injures six others
