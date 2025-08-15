Bengaluru enjoys calm weather on Independence Day; Light showers expected in some areas

Bengaluru saw largely pleasant weather on Friday morning as Independence Day celebrations took place across the city - including the main flag hoisting ceremony led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground - which went ahead without disruption. Police personnel march at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru. (Manjunath Kiran / AFP) (Representative image)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) issued no weather warnings for the day in Bengaluru, forecasting only light to moderate rain in isolated parts of the city.

Despite overcast skies in some areas, the morning remained dry in most parts of the city, allowing thousands to gather for flag hoisting events, cultural performances, and community parades across schools, public spaces and apartment complexes.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah unfurled the national flag at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground, where the state-level Independence Day function went on smoothly, a video shared by news agency ANI showed.

With maximum and minimum temperatures for the day hovering between a comfortable 25 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively, Bengaluru residents enjoyed a relatively cool and serene holiday, a welcome break from recent spells of heavy rain earlier this month.

Bengaluru set for grand I-Day parade at Manekshaw Grounds

Bengaluru will see a grand celebration at the Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground today as it does every Independence day. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hoisted the national flag, and is expected to deliver the state address and review a ceremonial march-past featuring over 35 contingents from the armed forces and police, according to a report by The Logical Indian.

The event will include performances by over 1,150 students, showcasing Karnataka’s cultural richness and historical contributions. Public entry is managed through Aadhaar-linked e-passes for the first time, enhancing both security and accessibility. Around 2,000 police personnel will be deployed, supported by 600 CCTV cameras and multiple checkpoints, the report stated.