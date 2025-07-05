Bengaluru delivery agent, 25, dies on spot after KSRTC bus rams into his two-wheeler

A 25-year-old delivery executive lost his life after a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus allegedly ran over him at Mysuru Bank Circle in central Bengaluru during the early hours of Friday, The Hindu reported. The bus driver has since been taken into custody.

According to the report, the deceased, identified as Azhar Pasha, was a resident of Neelasandra and reportedly worked for an e-commerce platform. According to the Upparpete traffic police, Pasha was returning home from work when a Tirupati-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collided with his motorcycle, causing fatal injuries.

Authorities said Pasha died on the spot, the report added. The bus driver has since been taken into custody, and the vehicle has been impounded as part of the ongoing investigation.

More details waited.

(Also Read: Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro may open by August 15, says BMRCL Chief: Report)