Search
Saturday, Jul 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bengaluru delivery agent, 25, dies on spot after KSRTC bus rams into his two-wheeler

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 05, 2025 08:23 PM IST

The delivery agent was returning home from work on his motorcycle when the accident occurred. 

A 25-year-old delivery executive lost his life after a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus allegedly ran over him at Mysuru Bank Circle in central Bengaluru during the early hours of Friday, The Hindu reported.

The bus driver has since been taken into custody.
The bus driver has since been taken into custody.

According to the report, the deceased, identified as Azhar Pasha, was a resident of Neelasandra and reportedly worked for an e-commerce platform. According to the Upparpete traffic police, Pasha was returning home from work when a Tirupati-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collided with his motorcycle, causing fatal injuries.

Authorities said Pasha died on the spot, the report added. The bus driver has since been taken into custody, and the vehicle has been impounded as part of the ongoing investigation.

More details waited.

(Also Read: Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro may open by August 15, says BMRCL Chief: Report)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru delivery agent, 25, dies on spot after KSRTC bus rams into his two-wheeler
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On