Bengaluru DRI team helps capture Angolan dealer, finds drugs worth 11 crore

  • The accused was arrested at Mumbai airport by Air Intelligence Unit. 
Picture for representation
Picture for representation
Published on Jul 28, 2022 12:23 PM IST
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

The Bengaluru office of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and a team from Mumbai office of the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) busted an illegal drug operation at the latter city's airport. On Thursday, ANI reported that an accused - who is said to be an Angolan national - was apprehended and that drugs weighing 2.26 kg and worth 12 crore were seized from him.

Bangalore DRI had earlier alerted AIU about the movement of drugs and they immediately arrested the accused. The alleged supplier was trying to smuggle 1,466 grams of cocaine - worth around 11 crore - into the country.

Mumbai airport's customs department produced the accused in court and he was sent to judicial custody. Further details are awaited.

In a separate operation, Bengaluru police have seized the properties of three alleged drug dealers in the city. The cops also said that the volume of drugs seized in the first half of this year alone is equal to that seized through the whole of last year.

Police also found the accused was selling drugs to children aged between 10 and 15.

Authorities have warned house owners against renting their properties to foreign nationals without checking for valid documents.

