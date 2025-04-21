Bengaluru former serviceman killed by wife, son for being ‘too strict’ at home: Report

A former serviceman was allegedly murdered by his wife and teenage son at their residence in Viveknagar, central Bengaluru, in the early hours of Sunday, following months of domestic strife. Investigators believe the murder was premeditated and rooted in long-standing domestic disputes.

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the victim, identified as 47-year-old Bolu Arab, had taken voluntary retirement from the armed forces in 2017 and settled in Bengaluru with his family. Originally from Maharashtra, Arab was known to be a disciplinarian at home.

Police have arrested Arab’s wife, 36-year-old Tabassum, and their 19-year-old son, Sameer, a first-year college student, for their alleged involvement in the murder, the report added.

According to a police statement cited by the publication, Sameer initially called the police control room around 1 am on Sunday, claiming that a group of six men had broken into their home and attacked his father. However, officers from the Viveknagar police station and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shekhar H Tekkannavar, who responded to the scene, found inconsistencies in the account and irregularities at the crime scene, the report added.

Following intense questioning, investigators say the mother and son confessed to killing Arab. Their frustration reportedly stemmed from Arab’s rigid rules at home. Police said that Arab had scolded his son earlier that evening for socialising with friends and had also rebuked Tabassum over their son's behaviour.

“Sameer confessed to purchasing sleeping pills, which were then mixed with his father’s dinner,” a senior officer told the publication.

Investigators believe the murder was premeditated and rooted in long-standing domestic disputes. Sameer reportedly told police that his father was overly controlling, frequently doubted his actions, and restricted his freedom. He also said his mother often bore the brunt of Arab’s temper.

The couple had been married for 22 years. While Arab hailed from Maharashtra, Tabassum is a native of Hyderabad.

