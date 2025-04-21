3 more students in Karnataka allege sacred threads cut, entry denied during CET

Three Brahmin students from Bidar, Gadag, and Dharwad districts have alleged that they were harassed during the Common Entrance Test (CET) over wearing their janivara (sacred thread). This comes after the controversy that first surfaced in Shivamogga earlier this week.(REUTERS)

This comes after the controversy that first surfaced in Shivamogga earlier this week.

In separate incidents, the students claimed they were either denied entry into the exam hall or forced to cut and remove the sacred thread before writing the exam, a practice central to their religious identity, PTI reported.

(Also Read: Tension in Mysuru district after Ambedkar banners vandalised, case registered)

In Bidar, a student said he was barred from entering the CET centre. Following his complaint and an inquiry ordered by the Deputy Commissioner, the Sai Deep Education and Charitable Trust terminated the services of the principal and a second-division assistant at Sai Spoorti PU College, where the incident took place.

In Halakeri village of Gadag district and in Dharwad city, students alleged that examination staff cut their sacred threads and threw them into a dustbin. One of the students in Dharwad said the incident left him shaken. “I was so disturbed after the incident that I couldn’t focus on the exam,” he said according to the agency.

The incidents have sparked outrage, with several student groups and community organisations demanding action against those responsible and urging education authorities to issue clear guidelines that ensure both exam security and respect for religious practices.

(Also Read: 'Janivara’ row in Karnataka: Bidar college principal, staff suspended after CET exam controversy)

DK Shivakumar assures action

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday assured that the state government will take appropriate action against those found guilty in the recent controversy involving the alleged desecration of sacred threads worn by Brahmin students during the Common Entrance Test (CET) on April 16.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new building of the Belthangadi Vokkaligara Seva Sangha and Vani Shiksha Sanstha, Shivakumar said the government respects religious practices and will ensure that such sentiments are protected.

“We will not interfere in anyone’s religious beliefs. Our government is committed to safeguarding every religion,” he said, addressing the concerns sparked by multiple students alleging that they were forced to remove or discard their janivara (sacred thread) before entering CET exam halls.

Reiterating the government's inclusive approach, Shivakumar added, “There is no need for anyone to worry. The state government will work to take everyone along.”

The Deputy CM’s remarks come amid mounting criticism and demands for accountability after students in Shivamogga, Bidar, Gadag, and Dharwad reported being harassed over their sacred threads during the CET. An official investigation is underway.

(With agency inputs)

(Also Read: JD(S) leader urges Karnataka govt to convene all-party meeting to discuss caste census)