Tension in Mysuru district after Ambedkar banners vandalised, case registered

Authorities in Karnataka's Mysuru district have launched an investigation after five banners of B R Ambedkar were allegedly torn down by unidentified individuals in Vajamangala village. The incident took place late Friday night, prompting strong reactions from the local community. High security in Mysuru district after miscreants damaged the posters of Ambedkar.

The banners had been put up in anticipation of Ambedkar Jayanthi celebrations on April 14, with prior approval from the Gram Panchayat to display them until the end of the month.

Following the act of vandalism, residents of the village staged a protest on Saturday morning, expressing their outrage. Police personnel arrived at the scene to calm the situation and assured the protesters that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

Mysuru Superintendent of Police, P N Vishnuvardhana, confirmed that a case has been filed and a probe is currently underway. “We are actively investigating the matter,” he said.

As part of the investigation, forensic experts have conducted a spot inspection and collected fingerprints from the site. Police have also reviewed CCTV footage from multiple locations along the route where the banners were displayed, in a bid to identify the culprits.

While the situation in Vajamangala has since stabilised, security has been tightened in the area as a precautionary measure.

