IndiGo launches probe after mini bus collides with stationary aircraft at Bengaluru airport

A mini bus collided with a stationary Indigo aircraft at the Kempegowda International Airport of Karnataka's Bengaluru on April 18, an airport official said on Sunday, adding that no injuries were reported in the incident. The vehicle hit the 'undercarriage of the non-operational IndiGo aircraft, the airline said. (X/@IndiGo6E)

The vehicle hit the 'undercarriage of the non-operational aircraft', news agency PTI quoted the airport spokesperson as saying.

"On April 18, 2025, at approximately 12:15 PM, a vehicle operated by a third-party ground handling agency made contact with the undercarriage of a non-operational Aircraft On-Ground at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru. There were no injuries reported," a statement read.

All necessary protocols have been promptly followed in coordination with relevant stakeholders over the incident, the IndiGo airline statement added.

"The safety and security of our passengers, airline partners, and airport personnel remain our highest priority." The Indigo Airlines said, "We are aware of the ground incident at Bengaluru airport involving a parked IndiGo aircraft and a third party ground vehicle. Investigations are on and all necessary action shall be initiated as required," it said.

Omar Abdullah's IndiGo flight diverted

In another unrelated related incident, a Jammu-Delhi IndiGo flight carrying J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah among passengers was diverted to Jaipur on Saturday night, prompting sharp reaction from the political leader who said the aircraft was diverted after being in the air for three hours.

In a late-night post on microblogging platform X, Omar Abdullah called the Delhi airport a “bloody shit show”, adding that he was “in no mood to be polite.”

"Delhi airport is a bloody shit show [excuse my French but I'm in no mood to be polite]. 3 hours in the air after we left Jammu we get diverted to Jaipur & so here I am at 1 in the morning on the steps of the plane getting some fresh air. I've no idea what time we will leave from here," Omar Abdullah wrote on X.