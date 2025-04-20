'Janivara’ row in Karnataka: Bidar college principal, staff suspended after CET exam controversy

Two officials from Sai Spoorthi Pre-University College in Bidar were suspended after a student claimed he was denied entry to the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (CET) for refusing to remove his Janivara, a sacred thread worn by some Hindu men. Suchivrat Kulkarni, a Bidar student at the centre of the controversy, alleged that college authorities barred him from writing the exam unless he removed or cut his sacred thread.(AI-generated )

The incident occurred on April 17 during the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) for the Mathematics paper. Suchivrat Kulkarni, the student at the centre of the controversy, alleged that college authorities barred him from writing the exam unless he removed or cut his sacred thread.

Kulkarni said he pleaded with staff for 45 minutes but was eventually forced to return home without taking the exam. "They said I could only write the exam if I removed my Janeu. I kept requesting them, but they refused to let me in. I want the government to either allow me to reappear for the exam or grant me a seat in a government college," he told news agency ANI.

In response to the allegations, the Bidar district administration acted promptly. The Deputy Commissioner issued an order for the immediate suspension of the college principal, Dr Chandra Shekar Biradar, and a staff member, Satish Pawar.

Following this, the Sai Deepa Education and Charitable Trust, which runs the institution, convened an emergency meeting on April 19. During the meeting, the decision to suspend the two officials was formally approved.

Student's parents demand state government to intervene

Kulkarni’s mother, Neeta Kulkarni, echoed her son's allegations and expressed her disappointment over the treatment he received. “My son was stopped from writing his exam because of his Janivara. He was told to cut it off. When he refused, they didn’t allow him in. He returned home, heartbroken,” she said.

She appealed to the state government to intervene and offer a fair resolution. “I request the authorities to either conduct a re-exam or ensure he is admitted to a reputed college with financial support either from the government or the college,” she added.

