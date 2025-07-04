Search
Friday, Jul 04, 2025
Bengaluru gets India’s first fully UPI-powered bank branch as Slice launches physical outlet. Video

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 04, 2025 09:23 AM IST

The setup includes digital kiosks, where customers can open savings accounts using tablets, and a robot that helps guide users within the premises.

Fintech firm Slice has launched what it claims to be India’s first UPI-powered physical bank branch in Bengaluru's Koramangala, offering a fully digital banking experience with facilities like UPI-integrated ATMs, instant account opening, and cash transactions without the use of debit cards.

Bengaluru now has a physical branch that allows customers to withdraw and deposit money using the UPI. (MINT)
Bengaluru now has a physical branch that allows customers to withdraw and deposit money using the UPI. (MINT)

The branch, located on 80 Feet Road, an area closely associated with Bengaluru's startup activity, allows customers to deposit and withdraw cash using UPI instead of traditional cards. The setup includes digital kiosks, where customers can open savings accounts using tablets, and a robot that helps guide users within the premises.

Take a look at the video

The initiative has attracted attention on social media after a video of the branch went viral, showing the robot assistant and UPI-based banking processes in action. A post by the account ‘Peak Bengaluru’ described the facility as “a full-blown UPI bank branch,” highlighting its departure from conventional banking, with no forms or debit cards involved.

 

Slice has also rolled out a UPI-linked credit card, which comes with no annual or joining fees, and allows users to make payments through QR codes by drawing directly from their credit line. The card offers up to 3% cashback on purchases and a ‘slice in 3’ feature that enables splitting payments into three interest-free instalments.

The new branch has been positioned as a pilot for what could be a wider rollout of similar UPI-based banking formats. Customers visiting the branch can perform basic banking tasks such as cash deposits, withdrawals, and account setup with minimal human interaction and full UPI integration.

Social media reactions to the new model have been largely positive, with several users praising the convenience and speed of the UPI-based setup. Influencer couple Abhi and Niyu, in a post on X, called it a "proud moment for innovation in India", pointing out that the branch eliminates paperwork and reduces wait times through digital onboarding.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru gets India’s first fully UPI-powered bank branch as Slice launches physical outlet. Video
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
