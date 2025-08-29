Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Bengaluru goes big on sweets and spirit this Ganesh Chaturthi, Zepto data shows

ByYamini C S, Bengaluru
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 04:26 pm IST

Bengaluru excelled in festive celebrations this Ganesh Chaturthi, with a significant surge in orders for traditional items on Zepto. 

Bengaluru has emerged as a top performer in festive fervour and sweet indulgence this Ganesh Chaturthi, according to data from Zepto, India’s fastest-growing quick commerce platform. As families across the city celebrated with devotion and decor, Zepto saw a sharp spike in orders for traditional items - underscoring Bengaluru's blend of cultural enthusiasm and modern convenience.

Bengaluru excelled in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, with Zepto reporting a significant rise in festive orders.(PTI)
Compared to last year, purchases on Zepto surged dramatically across major cities: decorative lights rose by over 14 times, and traditional items like chunri and betel nuts saw 13.6x and 6.8x increases, respectively. Sweets, unsurprisingly, remained at the heart of the celebration, a press release by Zepto said.

Laddus saw the highest demand between 10 am and 11 am on the day of the festival, with Bengaluru consuming 3.56 times more than Mumbai during that peak hour. Pedas reached their peak at 11 am, where the city again led sales, outperforming others by over twofold. While Mumbai eventually led in modak sales, Bengaluru dominated early orders and remained strong throughout.

The city also took the top spot in Ganesh idol purchases, leading ahead of Hyderabad and Mumbai. Interestingly, Bengaluru was also the early leader in modak mould sales before Mumbai narrowly overtook toward the end of the festive period.

With curated assortments, eco-friendly idols and swift delivery, Zepto has become a go-to platform for several Bengaluru households preparing for festival season - bridging tradition and convenience in the bustling city.

This Ganesh Chaturthi clearly showed that Bengaluru leads with both heart and hunger when it comes to devotion and desserts.

Stay updated Bengaluru Weather Live and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
