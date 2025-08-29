Bengaluru goes big on sweets and spirit this Ganesh Chaturthi, Zepto data shows

Bengaluru has emerged as a top performer in festive fervour and sweet indulgence this Ganesh Chaturthi, according to data from Zepto, India’s fastest-growing quick commerce platform. As families across the city celebrated with devotion and decor, Zepto saw a sharp spike in orders for traditional items - underscoring Bengaluru's blend of cultural enthusiasm and modern convenience. Bengaluru excelled in Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, with Zepto reporting a significant rise in festive orders.(PTI)

ALSO READ | American woman decodes Bengaluru’s honking etiquette with humour: ‘Give her Aadhaar’

Compared to last year, purchases on Zepto surged dramatically across major cities: decorative lights rose by over 14 times, and traditional items like chunri and betel nuts saw 13.6x and 6.8x increases, respectively. Sweets, unsurprisingly, remained at the heart of the celebration, a press release by Zepto said.

ALSO READ | Traffic diversions announced in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar for St. Mary’s Basilica feast today

Laddus saw the highest demand between 10 am and 11 am on the day of the festival, with Bengaluru consuming 3.56 times more than Mumbai during that peak hour. Pedas reached their peak at 11 am, where the city again led sales, outperforming others by over twofold. While Mumbai eventually led in modak sales, Bengaluru dominated early orders and remained strong throughout.

The city also took the top spot in Ganesh idol purchases, leading ahead of Hyderabad and Mumbai. Interestingly, Bengaluru was also the early leader in modak mould sales before Mumbai narrowly overtook toward the end of the festive period.

With curated assortments, eco-friendly idols and swift delivery, Zepto has become a go-to platform for several Bengaluru households preparing for festival season - bridging tradition and convenience in the bustling city.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru techie clears 130 violations, pays ₹56,500 in traffic fines during 50% rebate drive: Report

This Ganesh Chaturthi clearly showed that Bengaluru leads with both heart and hunger when it comes to devotion and desserts.