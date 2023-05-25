Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru jewelry store suffers loss after ornaments get washed away due to rain: Report

Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
May 25, 2023 04:41 PM IST

The owners of the jewelry store blamed BBMP for the loss as the civic body’s white topping increased the height of the road which led to flooding.

A jewelry store in Bengaluru’s Malleswaram reportedly suffered huge losses after the gold ornaments and furniture in the store got washed away, after few minutes of rain. According to The News Minute, the loses came up to Rs. 2.5 Crores, due to the flood water inside the store.

Bengaluru jewelry store suffers loss after ornaments get washed away (Pic for representation) (Mint file)

The report said that Nihaan Fashion Jewelry in Sampige Road is below ground level and on May 21, the area saw a heavy rain for few minutes. The owners of the store Sanju and Priya Reddy were inside the store when the rain lashed the area and had to step out of the store to save their lives. The entire store got flooded in a few minutes, resulting in the loss of gold ornaments and some furniture. However, the owners and staff were able to protect some jewelry which was placed on the top shelves of the store.

Meanwhile, the owners of the jewelry store blamed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for the loss as the civic body’s white topping increased the height of the road, which led to flooding of the store after a few minutes of rain.

Speaking with the publication, one of the store owners said, “Nobody from the BBMP visited the store to check and enquire about the damages caused due to rain. We are worried about the situation in monsoons.”

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Tuesday ordered the officials to get ready for monsoon and fix the civic issues across the state.

