A 23-year-old man from Bengaluru filed a case against the management of Chinnaswamy Stadium for allegedly serving stale food during the IPL match last week. He claimed he fell sick after eating the food served in the stadium’s canteen. Bengaluru man collapses after eating food at Chinnaswamy stadium, FIR filed(Getty)

According to reports, Chaitanya attended the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match on May 12 at the stadium and consumed food from the canteen. Minutes after he finished his meal, Chaitanya collapsed in his seat, and he was immediately rushed to a private hospital in an ambulance.

In his complaint to Cubbon Park police station, Chaitanya said, “During the match, I went to the canteen to eat some food. I ate ghee rice, channa masala,dry jamoon, and cutlet. Two minutes after I finished my meal, I felt sick, and five minutes later, I collapsed.” He also claimed that the doctor confirmed that the sickness was due to stale food in the canteen.

Meanwhile, Cubbon Park police registered a case on the management of Chinnaswamy stadium and canteen authorities. An FIR has been filed under IPC section 284 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance)

Speaking to Deccan Herald about the case, a senior official said, “We asked the stadium authorities to summit a report on the food that was served on the day of the incident. Once the report is out, we will take the necessary action.”