Bengaluru man, hit by wife with slippers in front of her lover, sets himself on fire: Report

A tragic incident has been reported from Kuduregere in Bengaluru North taluk, where a 35-year-old man lost his life after setting himself on fire, allegedly due to emotional turmoil over his wife’s prolonged extramarital relationship. The Bengaluru man died from self immolation after his wife hit him with slippers in front of her lover when questioned about her affair. (Representational Image)

The victim’s mother, who tried desperately to save her son from the flames, suffered severe burns and is undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital, said a report by the NDTV.

The deceased has been identified as Harish, who had been married to Manjula for a decade. According to police sources, Manjula had been in a relationship with a man named Suresh for about three years. When Harish confronted her about the affair, she reportedly beat him with a slipper in Suresh’s presence, leaving him humiliated and devastated.

Overwhelmed by the emotional abuse and unable to cope with the situation, Harish allegedly doused himself in petrol and set himself on fire. His mother, Anjinamma, rushed to his aid but sustained serious injuries while attempting to extinguish the flames, the report said.

After Harish’s death, Madanayakanahalli Police registered a case against Manjula, her alleged lover Suresh, and another man, Sandeep, for abetment of suicide. Investigations into the circumstances leading to the incident are currently ongoing.

Woman dies from mercury poisoning

In a similar case from Attibele, roughly 28 km from Bengaluru, a woman died after suffering for nine months from what doctors suspect was mercury poisoning allegedly administered by her husband. In her final statement, she recounted enduring continuous abuse at the hands of both her husband and father-in-law.

HT.com has not independently verified the authenticity of this information.