Bengaluru may face power cuts in several areas today and tomorrow; Check areas

Bengaluru city might see power cuts in several areas today and tomorrow, i.e., Monday and Tuesday in the midst of many projects being carried out by both the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). The BESCOM schedules power cuts frequently in the Karnataka capital. (HT File Photo)

These works include quarterly maintenance, carrying out erection and stringing work, Jalasiri 24x7 water supply work, straightening of slanted poles, jungle clearing/cutting, shifting of lines under self execution scheme and linking lines, among others. Most of the works are expected to go on from 10 am onwards till 4 pm, however, some projects may go on till 5 pm, resulting in atleast six hour power outages.

Here is a list of areas for both the days:

August 14, Monday:

SS High Tech Hospital and its surrounding areas, feeder areas and its surrounding areas, Hirekogaluru, Somanahalu, Belliganudu, Gollarahalli, Doddamallapura, Chikkakogaluu, Geddalahatti, Mangenahalli, Bheemanare, Thanigere, Uppanayakanahalli, Maradi, Kakanuru, Santhebennur, Aralikatte, Dodderikatte, Kulenuru, Shivakulenuru, Kondadahalli, Chikkoda, Mathod G. P., G N Kere G. P., Agrahara, Gundimadu, Kunagali, Basapura, Challakere Road surrounding, Industrial area surroundings, Kamanabavi, Badavane, Jogimatti Road, Kote Road surrbengakuoundings, ZP Office surrounding areas, Teachers Colony, IUDP Layout Area, DS Halli, Kunchignahalli, Ingaldahalli, Kennedelau and its surrounding areas, Inhalli, Seebara, Siddavanadurga surrounding areas, Madanayakanahalli, Yelaverthy surrounding areas, Devarahalli, Ganguru, Yaragattihalli, Neethigere, Koratikere, Gullahalli, All 11 Kv feeders of Cheluru, Hosakere, Hagalawadi and Nandihalli sub stations.

August 15, Tuesday:

Hirekogaluru, Somanahalu, Belliganudu, Gollarahalli, Doddamallapura, Chikkakogaluu, Geddalahatti, Mangenahalli, Bheemanare, Thanigere, Uppanayakanahalli, Maradi, Kakanuru, Santhebennur, Aralikatte, Dodderikatte, Kulenuru, Shivakulenuru, Kondadahalli, Chikkoda, Mathod G. P., G N Kere G. P., Agrahara, Gundimadu, Kunagali, Basapura, Challakere Road surrounding, Industrial area surroundings, Kamanabavi, Badavane, Jogimatti Road, Kote Road surroundings, ZP Office surrounding areas, Teachers Colony, IUDP Layout Area, DS Halli, Kunchignahalli, Ingaldahalli, Kennedelau and its surrounding areas, Inhalli, Seebara, Siddavanadurga surrounding areas, Madanayakanahalli and Yelaverthy surrounding areas.