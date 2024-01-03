Bengaluru metro faces brief halt after woman jumps on rail track

Metro operations faced a brief disruption on the Purple Line as a woman jumped onto the tracks at the Indiranagar Metro station on Monday to retrieve her mobile phone that she accidentally dropped, people familiar with the matter said. The incident took place on the purple line at the Indiranagar metro station. (PTI)

The incident occurred around 6.40pm when the woman, waiting on Platform 1 at Indiranagar Metro station, decided to retrieve her phone before the train arrived. In her attempt to do so, she jumped onto the tracks. However, she successfully grabbed her phone but was unable to climb back onto the platform without assistance from other commuters.

Yashwant Chawan, senior public relations officer of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL), said that the security team promptly cut the electricity supply to the tracks to ensure the passenger’s safety. “After following all safety procedures, the service was restored at 6.56pm,” he said.

Senior BMRCL officials, requesting anonymity, said that the woman, going towards Baiyappanahalli, dropped her phone around 6.40 pm. “She decided to pick it up before the train arrived and jumped after it. She grabbed her phone but could not climb back, and other commuters had to help her back onto the platform. A metro official on the platform pressed the emergency trip system which cut off the power supply to the tracks,” the official said.

“The third rail, carrying 750 volts of electricity, posed danger. However, the timely action of the metro staff prevented any untoward incidents. The woman, after recovering her phone, returned to the platform with the assistance of fellow passengers,” he added.

BMRCL managing director Anjum Parwez described the incident as a “freak incident” and said the strict prohibition of individuals near the tracks due to the inherent danger. “The tracks are powered by the Third Rail running along the track, carrying 750 Volts. It was a smart action by our staffer who noticed the woman jumping down, that saved her life. No one is allowed anywhere near the tracks as it is highly dangerous,” he said.

In the chaos at Indiranagar station following the incident, the woman managed to escape. “Our CCTV has captured her face and action. She will be apprehended whenever she enters any of our stations in the future,” said the official.