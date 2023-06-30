Bengaluru metro services to be disrupted along the purple line on Sunday morning. Details here

Bengaluru's Namma Metro services will be disrupted along the Purple Line for two hours on Sunday morning as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is undertaking maintenance works, a media release stated. Services will be affected between Trinity and M G Road Metro stations, the release dated Friday said. Services will be affected between Trinity and M G Road Metro stations.(Ajay Aggarwal/HT Photo)

“BMRCL will be taking up maintenance works on 02.07.2023 (Sunday) between Trinity and M G Road Metro stations on the Purple Line. To facilitate the above work, there will be curtailment of metro train services on the Purple line for a brief period of two hours from 07:00 am to 9.00 am between M G Road and Baiyappanahalli Metro stations," the release read.

Services will run as per normal on all other sections including Kengeri to M G Road, Nagasandra to Silk Institute and Krishnarajapura to Whitefield (Kadugodi).

"On all other sections, trains service will start as per the schedule at 07.00 am from the respective terminal stations and will run normally. Namma metro commuters are informed to take note of the above please. Inconvenience caused to the public is regretted,” the release stated.

