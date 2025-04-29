Bengaluru MP PC Mohan criticises ‘part-time’ governance, says corruption is full-time

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Karnataka government over what he described as a “part-time” approach to governance in the city. The BJP leader criticised the appointment of officials holding multiple key positions simultaneously.(X)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the BJP leader criticised the appointment of officials holding multiple key positions simultaneously, while alleging that corruption remained the only “full-time” activity under the current administration.

“BBMP Commissioner – Part-time. BMRCL MD – Part-time. K-RIDE MD – Part-time. State Govt. – Part-time. Corruption – Full-time, high-speed, non-stop,” Mohan wrote, referring to IAS officer Maheshwar Rao M who was recently given additional charge as Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), even as he continues to serve as Managing Director of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) and MD of the Rail Infrastructure Development Company (K-RIDE).

Recently, a renewed surge of public anger was brewing online as Bengalureans expressed their frustration over the city’s extended absence of a democratically elected municipal government. Social media platforms were abuzz with citizens demanding answers and accountability, questioning how the lack of local governance has impacted Bengaluru’s deteriorating civic infrastructure.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the city’s municipal body, has been without an elected council or mayor for over five years. The last BBMP elections were conducted in August 2015, and the council’s term expired in September 2020. Since then, multiple attempts to hold elections have been delayed, with the government citing a series of reasons, from the Covid-19 pandemic to legal hurdles over ward delimitation and reservation policies.

In the meantime, the BBMP has been functioning under an executive arrangement controlled by the state government, with no elected representatives. Many residents say this governance vacuum has led to a lack of transparency, diminished public participation, and poor accountability in addressing critical issues like roads, waste management, and water supply.