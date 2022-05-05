Bengaluru murder: 9 arrested for kidnapping and hiding man in boot of car
- A gang of nine men, including two minors, were arrested by Bengaluru police on Tuesday after it was found out that they had kidnapped and killed a 33-year-old man on Saturday.
Bengaluru police have arrested nine men, including two juveniles for kidnapping and killing a 33-year-old man on Saturday. It has come to light that the prime accused in the case was in a relationship with the victim's wife and has been identified as Joheb Abrar, a metal fabricator, who was a resident of Chandra Layout.
Abrar's body was found on a pavement near a gym on the 10th main road of Gangodanahalli on May 1. The main accused, called Nadeem Pasha, is reportedly a 23-year-old garment shop owner and was arrested after his eight associates Mohammed Shafi, Shabbir Hussain, Hannan Pasha, Mohammed Mubarak, Thabrez Pasha, Tanveer Pasha and the two minors told police about the incident.
According to the police, Nadeem was in a relationship with Abrar's wife, Shabreen Khannum. Abrar's mother found out about it and had multiple arguments with her over the issue. Shabreen had according to reports left her husband's house and was staying at her mother's residence thereafter.
Angry over this issue, Nadeem kidnapped Abrar from his house in a car and attacked him. Nadeem allegedly put Abrar in the boot of the car and drove around Bengaluru for hours. Abrar, who was asthmatic died in the carrier from breathlessness and suffocation, reports said. When Nadeem and his partners in crime saw that Abrar had died, they dumped his body on a pavement in Gangodanahalli and fled.
Some reports said that the gang had taped the victim's mouth and nose, but they reportedly told police they had no intention to take the deceased's life. The incident came to light after Abrar’s mother, Fareeda Sultana, a resident of Minaz Nagar, filed a complaint with the police and asserted Nadeem's role in the murder, saying he was Shabreen's classmate. The police then tracked down Nadeem's associates, who gave away details of the murder, leading to Nadeem's arrest, reports said.
The police have also taken Shabreen Khannum into custody and are interrogating her to ascertain if she was involved in the crime.
-
CM Bommai: Ready to visit Delhi for cabinet expansion or rejig
With speculation about the much awaited expansion or reshuffle of Bommai's cabinet persisting, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday reiterated that he is ready to go to New Delhi to discuss it, as soon as the BJP central leadership calls him. Union Minister Amit Shah's was in the city on Tuesday, during which he took part in various events, and attended lunch at Bommai's official residence where he was closeted with select state BJP leaders.
-
Hanuman Chalisa row: MP Navneet Rana leaves Byculla jail day after bail
Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana on Thursday was released from the Byculla women's jail, a day after she was granted bail along with her MLA husband Ravi Rana in the Hanuman Chalisa chanting case. The independent MP would be taken to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for a medical check-up. Earlier in the day, a court in the city's Borivali issued the lawmaker couple's release order.
-
Four Punjab-based gangsters caught with explosives in Karnal
Four Punjab-based gangsters were arrested with explosives, arms and ammunition at Bastara toll plaza in Karnal district on the Ambala-Delhi national highway on Thursday morning. Also read: Jammu and Kashmir delimitation process complete as panel signs final order Panipat superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said Haryana Police acted on a tip-off from the Intelligence Bureau and intercepted the gangsters' sports utility vehicle at the toll plaza around 5am.
-
In Bengal, Shah takes veiled jibe at Mamata over 'infiltration', 'smuggling'
Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday kickstarted his two-day visit to West Bengal, by inaugurating the Border Security Force border out posts at Hingalganj in Sunderbans area of North 24 Parganas district. He also flagged off a boat ambulance and inaugurated a Maitri museum. While addressing the BSF personnel at the Prahari Sammelan, Shah made a veiled reference to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government over keeping the borders free from infiltration and smuggling.
-
Bengaluru man kills wife after celebrating his birthday, held
A 35-year-old man has been detained in Bengaluru on charges of allegedly killing his wife by strangling his wife Shwetha, who was 30 years old's to death. The accused has been identified as Chowdesh alias Satish and worked as a cashier. It is being reported that after strangling his wife to death Satish rushed her to a nearby private hospital. It is being alleged that Satish, who is from Hiriyur in Chitradurga, had an extramarital affair, which Shwetha knew about.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics