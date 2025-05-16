Naked man in mask steals costly phones from Bengaluru shop in midnight heist: Report

A Bengaluru man who broke into a mobile store stark naked, except for a mask, was arrested for stealing high-end phones worth over ₹15,000, in what police described as a “bizarre but deliberate” theft. The incident occurred in the early hours of May 9 at Hanuman Telecom, located in Hongasandra.

According to a report by Times of India, the accused, a 27-year-old from Assam, told investigators he did not want to spoil his new clothes while squeezing through a hole in the shop’s wall.

The incident occurred in the early hours of May 9 at Hanuman Telecom, located in Hongasandra, South Bengaluru. CCTV footage showed a man crawling into the shop through a two-foot-wide hole in the wall, using only the flashlight from his phone to navigate in the dark. He was seen selectively picking costlier mobile phones while ignoring cheaper models, the report added.

(Also Read: DK Shivakumar spotted unwinding in Kabini, enjoys quality time with family. See pics)

The accused, identified as Imranullah, reportedly executed the burglary between 1.30 am and 3.00 am with the help of an accomplice who remained outside the shop. The duo had drilled the hole in the wall, and Imranullah entered the premises wearing nothing but a face mask and carrying a bag to stash the stolen devices.

According to the publication, police said Imranullah’s motive was to raise money to buy gifts for his girlfriend. He confessed to planning to sell the phones in the black market. Surveillance footage revealed his familiarity with the store layout and security camera positions, suggesting he had surveyed the location earlier.

The store owner, Dinesh, who was away in Rajasthan due to a family emergenc, discovered the break-in the next day around 4.00 pm while remotely checking the CCTV footage. He immediately alerted a friend, who informed the police and filed a complaint.

Police investigation

Following swift investigation, police tracked down and arrested Imranullah. Forensic teams collected additional evidence from the scene, while the hunt continues for the second person involved in the crime.

A case has been registered under Sections 331 (house-trespass or housebreaking) and 305 (theft in a dwelling or place of worship) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The stolen mobile phones have been recovered, and Imranullah remains in police custody.

(Also Read: ‘Quarter Bengaluru’ not ‘Greater Bengaluru’: BJP leader R Ashoka as Congress splits city into three)