 Bengaluru Namma Metro to start services early for TCS World 10K race on Sunday: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru Namma Metro to start services early for TCS World 10K race on Sunday: Report

ByYamini C S
Apr 27, 2024 11:57 AM IST

The TCS World 10K is a World Athletics Gold Label road race that will start from the Cubbon Road outside field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade ground.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced special early services for Sunday to accommodate participants and spectators heading to the TCS World 10K Bengaluru event at the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground.

The Bengaluru Namma Metro will kick off their operations at 03:35 am on Sunday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
The Bengaluru Namma Metro will kick off their operations at 03:35 am on Sunday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

ALSO READ | Things to do in Bengaluru this weekend: Lego festival, trampoline park, parasailing and more

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Metro trains will kick off their operations at 03:35 am from all four terminals — Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Whitefield (Kadugodi), and Challaghatta metro stations, the Deccan Herald reported.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Forest-themed polling booth in Karnataka's Kanakapura grabs eye-balls. Watch

During this early slot, trains will run every 10 minutes from 03:35 am to 04:25 am. The inaugural service from the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station (Majestic) towards MG Road is scheduled for 04:10 am. Following that, trains will continue to operate at 10-minute intervals until 5 am, with additional services potentially being added based on passenger demand.

ALSO READ | Traffic jam? No problem: Bengaluru woman attends Zoom meeting while riding scooter

This initiative is aimed at ensuring participants and spectators can arrive at the event venue in a timely and hassle-free manner.

The 16th edition of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru is scheduled for Sunday, April 28. It is a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race. Start line will be on Cubbon Road Outside field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade ground. This year has over 28000 registered participants.

The BMRCL had also decided to extend metro services beyond the regular operating hours ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Bengaluru on April 26. Trains ran until 12:35 am on April 27 instead of the usual scheduled closing time of 11.55 pm, providing commuters with additional time to travel after the polls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru Namma Metro to start services early for TCS World 10K race on Sunday: Report
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On