Bengaluru Namma Metro to start services early for TCS World 10K race on Sunday: Report

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced special early services for Sunday to accommodate participants and spectators heading to the TCS World 10K Bengaluru event at the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground. The Bengaluru Namma Metro will kick off their operations at 03:35 am on Sunday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)

Metro trains will kick off their operations at 03:35 am from all four terminals — Nagasandra, Silk Institute, Whitefield (Kadugodi), and Challaghatta metro stations, the Deccan Herald reported.

During this early slot, trains will run every 10 minutes from 03:35 am to 04:25 am. The inaugural service from the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station (Majestic) towards MG Road is scheduled for 04:10 am. Following that, trains will continue to operate at 10-minute intervals until 5 am, with additional services potentially being added based on passenger demand.

This initiative is aimed at ensuring participants and spectators can arrive at the event venue in a timely and hassle-free manner.

The 16th edition of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru is scheduled for Sunday, April 28. It is a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race. Start line will be on Cubbon Road Outside field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade ground. This year has over 28000 registered participants.

The BMRCL had also decided to extend metro services beyond the regular operating hours ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in Bengaluru on April 26. Trains ran until 12:35 am on April 27 instead of the usual scheduled closing time of 11.55 pm, providing commuters with additional time to travel after the polls.