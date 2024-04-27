Things to do in Bengaluru this weekend: Lego festival, trampoline park, parasailing and more

This weekend in Bengaluru promises a vibrant array of events to indulge in. Here's a handpicked selection of the finest gatherings to grace the city this month. From cultural extravaganzas to intellectual symposiums, Bengaluru's event calendar is brimming with excitement. Here's a curated compilation to ensure your weekend is nothing short of spectacular.

TCS World 10K: The 16th edition of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru is scheduled for Sunday, April 28th, 2024. It is a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race. Start line will be on Cubbon Road Outside field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade ground. This year has over 28000 registered participants.

Wonderla Amusement Park: Wonderla Holidays is extending a 15 per cent discount on tickets to voters in Bengaluru. All you have to do is present your inked finger at the ticket counter!

Bounce Bengaluru: India's largest trampoline park, it is spread over 40,000 sqft, and is made up of more than 100 wall-to-wall trampolines, free jumping arena, cliff jump, slam dunk, zip line, wall climb and many other exciting activities suitable for all age groups.

Lego festival: Scheduled at Global Malls, Divinity in Bengaluru this weekend, the event is perfect for a family with young children. Entry is free for all, and you can make various structures using Lego pieces.

Rico Vineyard and Winery Tour: Indulge in classy day of fine wine tasting near Singanayakanahalli in Yelahanka for ₹650 per head. For Team or family outings where one can learn about grapes and wine making techniques.

Grape Stomping with music is also included with a multicuisine buffet lunch.

Parasailing: For those who enjoy adventure and a good adrenaline rush, parasailing is a thrilling activity for you. Organised in Jakkur, Bengaluru between 7am and 2pm, for around ₹700 per person.

From your position in the air, you can catch a stunning view of Jakkur Lake and the mountains of the Western Ghats.

Microlight Flying: Another event on similar lines, you can get tethered to a small cart that is attached to a large parachute which uses a motor-engine mechanism and can take you 4,000 feet in the air. Enjoy the cityscape from the sky at Hosakere Lakeside in Ramanagara between 10am and 5:30pm, for ₹3,800 per head.