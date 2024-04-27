 Things to do in Bengaluru this weekend: Lego festival, trampoline park, parasailing and more | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Things to do in Bengaluru this weekend: Lego festival, trampoline park, parasailing and more

ByYamini C S
Apr 27, 2024 09:55 AM IST

Bengaluru has a lot to offer this weekend, with several events scheduled to fill your calendar.

This weekend in Bengaluru promises a vibrant array of events to indulge in. Here's a handpicked selection of the finest gatherings to grace the city this month. From cultural extravaganzas to intellectual symposiums, Bengaluru's event calendar is brimming with excitement.

Here's a curated compilation to ensure your weekend is nothing short of spectacular.
TCS World 10K: The 16th edition of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru is scheduled for Sunday, April 28th, 2024. It is a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race. Start line will be on Cubbon Road Outside field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade ground. This year has over 28000 registered participants.

Wonderla Amusement Park: Wonderla Holidays is extending a 15 per cent discount on tickets to voters in Bengaluru. All you have to do is present your inked finger at the ticket counter!

Bounce Bengaluru: India's largest trampoline park, it is spread over 40,000 sqft, and is made up of more than 100 wall-to-wall trampolines, free jumping arena, cliff jump, slam dunk, zip line, wall climb and many other exciting activities suitable for all age groups.

Lego festival: Scheduled at Global Malls, Divinity in Bengaluru this weekend, the event is perfect for a family with young children. Entry is free for all, and you can make various structures using Lego pieces.

Rico Vineyard and Winery Tour: Indulge in classy day of fine wine tasting near Singanayakanahalli in Yelahanka for 650 per head. For Team or family outings where one can learn about grapes and wine making techniques.

Grape Stomping with music is also included with a multicuisine buffet lunch.
Parasailing: For those who enjoy adventure and a good adrenaline rush, parasailing is a thrilling activity for you. Organised in Jakkur, Bengaluru between 7am and 2pm, for around 700 per person.

From your position in the air, you can catch a stunning view of Jakkur Lake and the mountains of the Western Ghats.
Microlight Flying: Another event on similar lines, you can get tethered to a small cart that is attached to a large parachute which uses a motor-engine mechanism and can take you 4,000 feet in the air. Enjoy the cityscape from the sky at Hosakere Lakeside in Ramanagara between 10am and 5:30pm, for 3,800 per head.

