Bengaluru people take to the streets at midnight to celebrate CSK win. Watch

As MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings lifted its fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy by winning against Gujarat Titans during the early hours on Tuesday, fans took to the streets of Bengaluru and celebrated the dramatic win of their favorite team. At midnight, fans were seen cheering, jumping and shouting the victory slogans in the streets of IT capital.

Bengaluru people take to the streets at midnight to celebrate CSK win.

In a video that took social media by storm, people who gathered at Marathahalli area in Bengaluru were chanting ‘Dhoni, Dhoni,’ after CSK won by five wickets. A user named Bhaskar Atmuri shared a video and wrote, “Massive celebrations at Bangalore streets. Congratulations CSK.”

Another fan named Nani too shared the visuals from the celebration and wrote, “One man, millions of emotions. @msdhoni The Legend. Celebrations at Marathahalli Bangalore.”

A few fans in Banashankari even bursted firecrackers to celebrate the victory of CSK.

In a thrilling chase of revised target 171 in 15 overs, Ravindra Jadeja smashed a six and a four on the last two balls that helped CSK upstage GT in the final clash at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium. With the win, CSK have levelled Mumbai Indians' (MI) record for winning the most titles in the history of the IPL. Bengaluru's home team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) failed to reach the play offs in this season.