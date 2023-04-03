‘Being a Kannadiga..’: Ex CM Siddaramaiah after watching IPL match in Bengaluru

Senior Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah visited Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday as a spectator to watch the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Siddaramaiah, who is an ardent cricket fan, took a break from his election campaign and enjoyed the game at the stadium. Former CM Siddaramaiah visited Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday as a spectator to watch the IPL match

The Congress leader also said that he is an RCB fan and expressed his happiness after RCB winning the match. He tweeted, “It was nice to watch @RCBTweets winning their first match of the season. I hope RCB will win the cup too. Being a Kannadiga, my all-time favorite team is RCB & will continue to support them.” Siddaramaiah had attended important cricket matches at Chinnaswamy stadium earlier also.

The confusion over Siddaramaiah’s Kolar contest remains intact as the Congress is yet to release the second list of candidates for Karnataka assembly elections. Though Siddaramaiah earlier announced that he will contest from Kolar as there is a pressure from the party workers, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar said that he received only one application from Siddaramaiah, and he is fielded from Varuna constituency.

In the 2018 assembly elections, Siddaramaiah contested Badami and Chamundeswari constituencies in which he only won at Badami. Siddaramaiah is also eying the chief ministerial post once again, if Congress manages to win the assembly elections.

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced that assembly elections in the state will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13. The last date for filing nominations is April 20 and the last date to withdraw the nomination is April 24.